HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,350 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $68,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.3 %

APO opened at $134.72 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

