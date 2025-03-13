HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,915 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $118,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

