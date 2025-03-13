HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $80,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 67.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000.

VBK opened at $253.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

