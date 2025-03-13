HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $77,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

XMHQ stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $90.60 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

