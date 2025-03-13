HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 79,539 Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
SIXS opened at $46.03 on Thursday. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $89.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39.
ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.0318 dividend. This is an increase from ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.
ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Profile
The ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a portfolio of US small-caps with low beta and value characteristics, actively selected from the S&P 600. SIXS was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.
