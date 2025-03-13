HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 79,539 Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SIXS opened at $46.03 on Thursday. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $89.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.0318 dividend. This is an increase from ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a portfolio of US small-caps with low beta and value characteristics, actively selected from the S&P 600. SIXS was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.