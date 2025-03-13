HighTower Advisors LLC Has $85.98 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,398,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059,353 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $85,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

