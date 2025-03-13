HighTower Advisors LLC Has $124.56 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $124,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

PM opened at $151.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $159.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.73.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total value of $1,486,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,795,295.48. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.