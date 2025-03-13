Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 186.2% from the February 13th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.8 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of HXGCF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.36.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
