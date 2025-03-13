Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a growth of 186.2% from the February 13th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.8 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HXGCF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

Get Hexagon Composites ASA alerts:

About Hexagon Composites ASA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.