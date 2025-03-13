Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,995 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Hess were worth $18,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 58.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,753,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $509,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,311 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 16.7% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 7,117,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,787,000 after acquiring an additional 927,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 31.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,318,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,696,000 after acquiring an additional 785,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $75,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

NYSE:HES opened at $143.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.77 and a 200-day moving average of $140.10. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

