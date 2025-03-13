Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Henry Schein by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.94 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

