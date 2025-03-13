Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Trading Down 3.0 %

HLTOY traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $8.33. 50,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

