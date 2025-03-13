Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Trading Down 3.0 %
HLTOY traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $8.33. 50,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
