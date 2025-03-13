Head-To-Head Analysis: Pamt (PAMT) and Its Peers

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pamt to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pamt and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 301 1820 1630 39 2.37

Pamt currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.83%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 32.21%. Given Pamt’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pamt and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.91 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 19.40

Pamt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pamt competitors beat Pamt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pamt

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

