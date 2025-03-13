HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.78 and last traded at $140.98, with a volume of 4501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.32.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

HCI Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $3.06. The business had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,526,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in HCI Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in HCI Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

