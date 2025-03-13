HC Wainwright Reduces Earnings Estimates for Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.29. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$194.10.

TSE:FNV opened at C$211.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$194.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$179.01. The company has a market cap of C$28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$152.28 and a twelve month high of C$213.60.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

