HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.92% from the company’s previous close.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 323,792.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $4,545,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 180,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 247,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 308,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.