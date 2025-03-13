HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.92% from the company’s previous close.
Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 323,792.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
