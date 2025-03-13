HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Price

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Zynex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZYXI

Zynex Stock Down 51.3 %

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.81. Zynex has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $45.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,587.84. The trade was a 33.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 746,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 72.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.