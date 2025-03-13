HC Wainwright Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TSE:FRX

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

TSE:FRX opened at C$9.26 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$5.65 and a 1 year high of C$15.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.58 million, a P/E ratio of -156.86 and a beta of 0.25.

In related news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total value of C$87,552.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $196,017 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

