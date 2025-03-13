HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 779 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,669.44. This represents a 46.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $312.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.52. The company has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.09%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.