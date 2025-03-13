HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 106 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $172.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average of $191.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.03 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (up previously from $233.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

