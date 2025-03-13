HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 779 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $4,606,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 586,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,178,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

