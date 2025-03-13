HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 451,370 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,187,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $544,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCRB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.39. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

