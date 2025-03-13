HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CVY stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

