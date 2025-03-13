HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 948.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 975.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $194.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $913.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

