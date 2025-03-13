HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 498,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 0.7% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $22,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

