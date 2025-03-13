Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Harmonic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Harmonic Stock Down 2.2 %

Harmonic stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel T. Whalen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares in the company, valued at $89,726. This represents a 51.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Jankovic acquired 12,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $113,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $435,457.76. This trade represents a 35.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,780 shares of company stock worth $316,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14,765.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

