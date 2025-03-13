Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1119 per share on Monday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HBRIY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 6,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harbour Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

