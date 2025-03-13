Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Acquires £40,085.32 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBRGet Free Report) insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 21,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £40,085.32 ($51,984.59).

Harbour Energy Price Performance

LON HBR opened at GBX 183.45 ($2.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.66. Harbour Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 177.90 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 333.90 ($4.33).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

