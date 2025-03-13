Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Acquires £40,085.32 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Alan M. Ferguson purchased 21,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £40,085.32 ($51,984.59).

LON HBR opened at GBX 183.45 ($2.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.66. Harbour Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 177.90 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 333.90 ($4.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

