Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$55.40 and last traded at C$55.40. Approximately 9,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.16.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$71.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$86.89.

About Hammond Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.