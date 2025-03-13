Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $13.05. Guild shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 1,205 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guild from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Get Guild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Guild

Guild Stock Performance

Guild Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $849.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. Guild’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Guild by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Guild by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guild by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Guild by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,209 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.