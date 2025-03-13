Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.88.
Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund
