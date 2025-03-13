Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 13th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,251. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 40,723 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $7,535,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,951,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 157,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares during the last quarter.

