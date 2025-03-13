Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Trading Down 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 683,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,024,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Guardforce AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardforce AI by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

