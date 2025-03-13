Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Trading Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25. 1,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.26.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.