Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. 204,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 217,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

