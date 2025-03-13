Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,031,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,114,166 shares.The stock last traded at $13.98 and had previously closed at $13.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $574.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,964,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 781,694 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 581,943 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,942 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

