Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 6,682 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $87,935.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,706.68. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.