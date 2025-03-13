Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Greystone Logistics Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:GLGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 11,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,816. Greystone Logistics has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

