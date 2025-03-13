GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Posts Earnings Results

GreenX Metals (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GreenX Metals had a negative net margin of 989.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%.

GreenX Metals Trading Down 3.7 %

GRX opened at GBX 41.40 ($0.54) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.14. GreenX Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of £239.67 million, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Get GreenX Metals alerts:

About GreenX Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GreenX Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and evaluation of arctic rift copper project in Greenland. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Perth, Australia. GreenX Metals Limited operates as a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Nominees PTY Ltd Acf Clearstream.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.