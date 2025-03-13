GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Posts Earnings Results

GreenX Metals (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GreenX Metals had a negative net margin of 989.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%.
GreenX Metals Trading Down 3.7 %
GRX opened at GBX 41.40 ($0.54) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.14. GreenX Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of £239.67 million, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.03.
About GreenX Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GreenX Metals
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks With Ironclad Balance Sheets for Long-Term Stability
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for GreenX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.