Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 6,069 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,486.58. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.80. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

