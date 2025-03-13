Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,716 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 8.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Allegion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 60.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Allegion in the third quarter worth $627,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.96. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

In other Allegion news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

