Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 75,075 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

