Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $10,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,183.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $254.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $183.58 and a 52-week high of $351.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.31.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

