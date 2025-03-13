Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Archrock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Archrock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Archrock by 23.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

