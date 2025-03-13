Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,432,855,000 after purchasing an additional 864,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,395,132,000 after buying an additional 257,501 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,163,703,000 after buying an additional 177,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,066,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,028,164,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,964,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,632,599,000 after buying an additional 57,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.62.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $284.88 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total value of $320,072.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,886,746.74. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total value of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,786,234.99. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.