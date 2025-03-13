Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

