Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 41,792 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,792 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $72.06 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.38.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

