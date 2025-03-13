Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15), Zacks reports.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

GOSS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,364. The company has a market cap of $294.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.86. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gossamer Bio stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) by 107.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.