Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 1031944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.3752 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

