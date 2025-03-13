GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 710761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.37. The company has a market cap of C$435.14 million, a PE ratio of 187.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at GoGold Resources

In related news, Director John Stephen Morris Turner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,486.50. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

