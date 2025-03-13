goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$223.78 Average PT from Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$223.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$149.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$146.00 and a 1-year high of C$206.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$171.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$174.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

