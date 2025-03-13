Globant’s (GLOB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOB. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globant

Globant Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $132.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.20.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Globant by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Globant by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.